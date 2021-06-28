Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of ALKS opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.