Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 698,785 Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 698,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Sandbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBG opened at $9.97 on Monday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

