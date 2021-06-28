Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $87.43

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.43, but opened at $85.41. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 2,218 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.