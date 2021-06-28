Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Rebecca Bottorff Sells 528 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.92. 16,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

