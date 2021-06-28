Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $8,268,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

BSBR stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

