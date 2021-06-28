Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

