Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $63,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after buying an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $131.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.