Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

