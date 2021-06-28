Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,523 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.56. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.