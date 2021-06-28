Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

MasTec stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

