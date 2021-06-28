Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,941 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

