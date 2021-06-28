Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,655 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

