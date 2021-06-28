Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Spire by 10.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 3.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 463,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,240,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Spire by 107.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $73.17 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

