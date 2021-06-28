Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spire by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Spire by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $73.17 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

