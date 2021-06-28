Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

