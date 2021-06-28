Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 790 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of RY stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

