Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 140 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

NYSE:GWW opened at $442.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

