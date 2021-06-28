Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 244.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $204.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

