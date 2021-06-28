Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $202.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

