AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. AXIS Capital posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -80.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

