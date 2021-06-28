Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

