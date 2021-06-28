Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $523,326,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

FDX stock opened at $291.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 14.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

