Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

