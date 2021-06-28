Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $145,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 116,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

