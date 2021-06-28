Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AGQ opened at $45.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10. ProShares Ultra Silver has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

