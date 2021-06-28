Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 166.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $10,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

