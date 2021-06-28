Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $35.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

