Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

