Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $47.38 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

