Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

