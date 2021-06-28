Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 273 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $267.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $159.24 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

