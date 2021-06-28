Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

AUTL stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

