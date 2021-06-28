Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

HRR.UN stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.37. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

