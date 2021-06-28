Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
HRR.UN stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.37. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
