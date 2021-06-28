Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HRR.UN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.37. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

