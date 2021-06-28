Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of HRR.UN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.37. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
