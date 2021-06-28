Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post $385.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the highest is $396.99 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83. Atlas has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

