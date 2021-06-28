Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

