Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $140.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

