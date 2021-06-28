Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock remained flat at $$3.48 during trading on Monday. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,447. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

