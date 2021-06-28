Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.53.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $1,322,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,662 shares of company stock worth $30,998,942 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.36. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

