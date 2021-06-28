Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

