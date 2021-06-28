Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.34. Approximately 6,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 923,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $960.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

