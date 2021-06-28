ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.