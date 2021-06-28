ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.84 ($38.63).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

