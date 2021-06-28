ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of ARX stock opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
