Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-2.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

