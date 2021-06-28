Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.