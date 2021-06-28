AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370,107 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,121 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $74,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.58. 98,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

