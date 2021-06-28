Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Angi by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Angi by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $4,109,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $139,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,439.00 and a beta of 2.01. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

