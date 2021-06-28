Analyzing Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Mace Security International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $7.50 billion 1.56 $330.00 million $2.29 39.87 Mace Security International $15.39 million 2.56 $1.70 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westlake Chemical and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 2 7 5 0 2.21 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus target price of $92.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 5.39% 6.90% 3.29% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Mace Security International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and molding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, films for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

