Analysts Set SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Target Price at $17.05

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHSP. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SharpSpring by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

